BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews are tackling a brush fire burning east of Big Bear.The fire broke out in the Cactus Flats area Saturday. So far at least 20 acres have burned, and the fire has a moderate rate of spread, according to officials.The Cactus Flats OHV staging area is closed off due to the fire.Officials say firefighters are making good progress on the blaze but there is currently no containment.No further details were immediately known.