A month after hatching, Big Bear eaglet has a name, thanks to local 3rd graders

By ABC7.com staff
Big Bear's most famous eaglet has a name now

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- One month after its hatching day, the Big Bear eaglet has a name.

Spirit hatched on March 3 to proud parents Jackie and Shadow.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, which maintains the live eagle nest camera, held a contest to determine the name of the eaglet.

Thousands of name ideas were submitted. The third-grade class at Big Bear Lake Elementary voted on the winning name. Coming in second was Lil' Dipper and third was Hunter. Friends of Big Bear Valley offered various prizes for those who submitted the most popular names.

The gender of the new eaglet will not be known for some time, the group says.

WATCH: Video shows Big Bear bald eagle hatching from its egg
Jackie and Shadow's eaglet took in its surroundings for the first time Thursday afternoon, and it was all captured on video.



