Famed Big Bear bald eagle Jackie lays first egg of 2022

The group Friends of Big Bear Valley posted to social media and announced Jackie laid her first egg of the 2022 season Saturday afternoon.
That's good news for the feathered couple, Jackie and Shadow. The world observed the eagle nest cam last year as the pair watched over five eggs. Unfortunately, none of them hatched.
Friends of Big Bear Valley installed the eagle nest cam in 2015.
A history of eagles in the area is available here.
According to the group's website, the nest is located about 120 feet up in a Jeffrey pine tree with a view of Big Bear Lake.