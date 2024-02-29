Pip watch begins as Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow care for 3 eggs in nest

The celebrated bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are currently caring for three eggs in their nest.

The celebrated bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are currently caring for three eggs in their nest.

The celebrated bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are currently caring for three eggs in their nest.

The celebrated bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are currently caring for three eggs in their nest.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- We're now on pip watch for some potential new eaglets in Big Bear.

The celebrated bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow are currently caring for three eggs in their nest, monitored by fans on camera thanks to Friends of Big Bear Valley.

A pip is a tiny hole or crack made by the chick inside indicating he or she is ready to emerge.

Experts say after pips appear, hatching can take between one and three days. It's not always guaranteed. Fans who watch the nest online have been disappointed in the past when eggs have failed to hatch or have been snatched by predators.

In 2022, Jackie and Shadow successfully hatched an eaglet, later named Spirit via a contest held by Friends of Big Bear Valley.

Big Bear eaglet, now known as Spirit, has grown fast and may soon take flight