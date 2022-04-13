Big Bear eaglet, now known as Spirit, has grown fast and may soon take flight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11717182" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local third graders in Big Bear helped to choose a name for a newly hatched eaglet made famous on a live cam.

Jackie and Shadow's eaglet took in its surroundings for the first time Thursday afternoon, and it was all captured on video.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California's favorite eaglet, now known as Spirit, is growing fast.The little eagle has been working on its own nest, moving sticks around alongside its dad.Spirit now spends its days stretching out its wings and practicing its perching skills with its parents.The six-week-old bald eagle is learning to feed itself, but for now it still needs mom and dad to do it.According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, Spirit will take its first flight at about 10 to 14 weeks and stay in the area an additional month or two before it goes off on its own.The group has not been able to determine Spirit's gender.