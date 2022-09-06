Brush fire near Big Bear spreads to 450 acres with evacuation orders in effect

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations remained in effect near Big Bear Tuesday morning as crews continued to battle a brush fire that spread to 450 acres.

The Radford Fire was first spotted around 2 p.m. Monday in an area between the ski resorts Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.

It has burned hundreds of acres in the San Bernardino National Forest and was 0% contained as of 8 a.m. Firefighters were attacking the flames from the ground and air.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department ordered evacuations for Glass Road to South Fork River Road in the Seven Oaks area.

Caltrans says State Route 38 is closed in both directions from Mill Creek Road to Lakewood Road.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.