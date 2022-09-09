Evacuation orders for 1,100-acre brush fire near Big Bear downgraded to warnings

Evacuation orders for a brush fire near Big Bear were downgraded to warnings Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders for a brush fire near Big Bear were downgraded to warnings Thursday afternoon, authorities announced.

The blaze is estimated to be at 1,100 acres with just 2% containment as of Thursday, according to Inciweb.

The Radford Fire was first spotted around 2 p.m. Monday in an area between the ski resorts Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.

Around 1 p.m., evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings and highways have reopened to only residents.

"Please use caution when returning to your homes and be mindful of emergency personnel and equipment still working in the area," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tweeted.

Officials are crediting slightly cooler temperatures and mildly higher humidity for aiding firefighting efforts today.

Warnings remain in place for the following areas:

- Glass Road to South Fork River Road

- Beverly Lane south to 2N10 and 2N08 west to Castle Rock Trail

- Summit Boulevard east to Club View and Evergreen Drive

- Club View Drive east to Angels Camp Road and Vine Avenue south to Lassen Drive

- Summit Boulevard east to McAllister Road, east of Highway 18, and Fox Farm Road south to Evergreen Road

MORE | Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires