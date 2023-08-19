Amid an unprecedented tropical storm warning in Southern California, the Inland Empire is bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Hilary -- and some residents are not taking any chances.

Hurricane watch: Hilary could dump up to 10 inches of rain in Big Bear, forecasters say

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid an unprecedented tropical storm warning in Southern California, the Inland Empire is bracing for the impacts of Hurricane Hilary -- and some residents are not taking any chances.

"Think this time we might venture down the hill and wait it out," said Olin Richey.

Last September, Richey and his family survived a terrifying mudslide that tore through their Forest Falls neighborhood. Richey says he doesn't want to risk it with Hurricane Hilary heading toward Southern California.

"There are other folks in the community that are sandbagging. We have K-rails, and M-rails and the county has done some amazing work up through the creek to make sure that we are as safe as we can be under the circumstances," said Richey.

San Bernardino County Public Works crews Friday continued mitigation efforts in Forest Falls, removing truck-loads of debris from areas impacted by the mudslide. A new channel was built to help funnel safely away from homes.

"All of the forecasted rain... it's impossible to tell what is going to happen," said Richey.

Hilary is forecast to drop up to 10 inches of rain in the San Bernardino mountains. The area still recovering after an unprecedented first of its kind blizzard buried several communities in March.

"Down here in the valley we have a lot of big basins and flood control channels they're not as much of a concern. Places that are undeveloped the desert areas the burn areas there going to get more attention and resources staged in those locations," said Brendon Biggs, San Bernardino County Director of Public Works.

Riverside County Emergency Management Department is also preparing for dangerous wind and life-threatening flash flooding.

"The rainfall rates we are looking at could be significant up to 10 inches in some of our mountains and deserts but widespread we could see several inches in area that aren't use to this kind of rain," said Shane Reichardt with the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

Residents are warned to not drive through flooded areas.