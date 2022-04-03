Community & Events

IE: Hundreds take dip in frigid waters for Big Bear Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds took the "polar plunge" Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Southern California - Inland Empire.

Southern Califorinia residents celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Big Bear Polar Plunge, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past decade.

People could walk, run or dance their way into the frigid waters of Big Bear Lake.

The water temperature was 37 degrees, but a dip in the hot tub afterward certainly hit the spot.

Participants had the opportunity to earn prizes and incentives like clothing and backpacks, party with friends, and help support the Special Olympics.

The event raised over $73,000.

Every dollar raised through the Big Bear Polar Plunge helps fund programs for the Special Olympics Inland Empire region.

