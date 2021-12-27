Weather

Big Bear set to receive another round of snow Monday after White Christmas

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- After getting some fresh snow over the weekend, Big Bear is set to receive another round on Monday.

Local ski resorts, skiers and snowboarders have been taking advantage of the snow accumulation they got over the Christmas Day weekend.

Justin Kanton with Big Bear Mountain Resort told Eyewitness News it's making up for the late start to the season.

"We got over a half a foot yesterday and forecasters are calling for more today and throughout the week, so definitely shaping up to get back on track with what we consider to be a normal season," he said.

With the snow, comes treacherous driving conditions. All roads to Big Bear are open, but chains are required to navigate them.

Those who are making the trip are advised to pack an emergency kit with water, non-perishable food and extra warm clothing or blankets. Keeping your gas tank full and cell phone charged is also a good idea.

Some people got stranded on mountain roads over the weekend in the snowy conditions.

Meanwhile, Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs will not stay open until 8 p.m. Monday for the night session. Officials say it will only operate until 4 p.m. ahead of the storm.

Night sessions on the slopes are expected to start back up Tuesday. The resort saw up to a foot of snow over the holiday weekend.

