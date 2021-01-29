Powerful storm dumps foot of snow in Big Bear

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10131097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A winter storm that dropped nearly an inch of rain in several parts of Southern California overnight sparked mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.

BIG BEAR (KABC) -- Big Bear got more than a foot of snow as a powerful storm moved through the region.The foot of snow dumped within 24 hours is in addition to the two feet that fell on Monday.It's great news for skiers and snowboarders, and for local businesses. The economy there has been hit hard by the pandemic.At Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs, about 18 to 24 inches of snow fell within 24 hours and the area was still seeing fresh snow Friday morning.Those planning a trip to the mountains will need chains on their vehicle.