Winter storm causes mudslides in OC canyon areas; evacuation warning in effect

A winter storm that dropped nearly an inch of rain in several parts of Southern California overnight sparked mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued voluntary evacuation warnings for residents in Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons, noting the potential for "heavy rain, subsequent flooding and debris flows'' in the recent Bond Fire burn area.The areas under an evacuation warning are "remote'' with "one way in and one way out,'' so authorities are concerned about traffic jams at the last minute and "impassible'' roads, which would mean "essentially you're stuck,'' department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.The evacuation warnings affect 2,000 to 3,000 Orange County residents, Braun said.Multiple mudslides near the Silverado Canyon burn areas covered a road out of the canyon.Video from the scene appeared to show damage to at least one home. No injuries have been reported.The mudslide along Silverado Canyon Road, near Sycamore Drive and Rancho Way, and close to the Silverado and Bond fire burn scars, was first reported about 11 p.m. Thursday.Mud covered the road about a mile from the Orange County Fire Authority station in the canyon.Santiago Canyon road was opened only to residents east of the 241/261 interchange, and north of Ridgeline Road.The Red Cross opened a "temporary evacuation point'' at El Modena High School, 3920 E. Spring St. in Orange, to offer resources to evacuees, such as snacks and information on available hotels and lodging. The evacuation point will not be operated as a shelter.Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Paul Holaday said the agency has all of its swiftwater units, a strike team, three bulldozers and an extra rescue helicopter ready for the storm.A flash flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County through 4 p.m. Friday. Forecasters said heavy rain was expected Friday morning and included a chance of thunderstorms and rain rates topping a half-inch per hour.