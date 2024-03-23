Proposal would grant reparations for families forced off land eventually used for Dodger Stadium

AB 1950 would provide a framework for reparations for the descendants of thousands of families that were forcibly removed from the region to make way for what would eventually become Dodger Stadium.

AB 1950 would provide a framework for reparations for the descendants of thousands of families that were forcibly removed from the region to make way for what would eventually become Dodger Stadium.

AB 1950 would provide a framework for reparations for the descendants of thousands of families that were forcibly removed from the region to make way for what would eventually become Dodger Stadium.

AB 1950 would provide a framework for reparations for the descendants of thousands of families that were forcibly removed from the region to make way for what would eventually become Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For decades, Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park has offered baseball fans incredible vistas of Chavez Ravine, the shallow canyon to the north of the ballpark.

But if it were up to a group known as "Buried Under the Blue," that name would cease to exist.

"This is the first step of bringing justice to the people of Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop, wrongfully known as Chavez Ravine," said Melissa Arechiga, the co-founder of the organization.

"We must hold all city, state, county and federal agencies accountable for their part in the destruction of the three communities," Arechiga said.

Arechiga spoke out at a news conference Friday held by proponents of Assembly Bill 1950, sponsored by Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo. If approved, AB 1950 would provide a framework for reparations for the descendants of thousands of families that were forcibly removed from the region to make way for what would eventually become Dodger Stadium.

"Today marks the start of the journey to correct the injustices that were done to the people of Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop," Arechiga said.

In the early 1950s, thousands of mostly Mexican-American families lived in the area now known as Chavez Ravine, in three communities known as Palo Verde, La Loma and Bishop.

But in July of 1950, they received notice from the Housing Authority of the city of Los Angeles that they were being forced out of their homes by way of eminent domain to make way for low-income housing. But that housing project would never move forward.

Voters eventually authorized the city to sell the land to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodger Stadium opened to the public in 1962.

"Our communities grew our own produce. We raised our own meats. We were self-sustainable before self-sustainable became hip," Arechiga said. "My family owned more than five homes and the city of Los Angeles shamed us for having so many."

If approved, AB 1950 would not only provide reparations for family members, but authorize the construction of three community centers, as well as the erection of a monument acknowledging the history of Chavez Ravine.

"With this legislation, we are addressing the past, giving voice to this injustice, acknowledging the pain of those displaced, and offering reparative measures insuring we honor the legacy of the families and communities of Palo Alto, La Loma and Bishop," Carillo said.

"(We are) proposing various forms of compensation, including offering city-owned real estate comparable to the original Chavez Ravine landowners and providing fair market value compensation adjusted for inflation," Carillo said.

According to the bill's text, the city of Los Angeles would be responsible for paying for the requirements of AB 1950.