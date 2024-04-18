California bill that would ban plastic bags advances in State Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A bill that would ban plastic bags in California has cleared a hurdle in the state Legislature.

The bill, SB-1053, has been passed by the Senate Environmental Quality Committee and is now heading to the Senate Appropriation Committee for consideration.

California already bans thin, single-use plastic shopping bags, but customers can still purchase thicker, "reusable" plastic bags.

Supporters of SB-1053 bill say the problem is, people are not actually reusing the bags.