billboard music awards

Billboard Music Awards: List of top winners including The Weeknd, BTS; Pink performs with daughter

EMBED <>More Videos

BTS can defer military service after South Korea passes new law

LOS ANGELES -- The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were presented Sunday.

The Weeknd led with wins in 10 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.

Pink was presented the Icon Award by Jon Bon Jovi.



She also gave a performance of her biggest hits, joined by her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.



Drake received the Artist of the Decade award, Trae Tha Truth was named the Billboard Change Maker, and former first lady Michelle Obama introduced Alicia Keys who performed a medley.




Below is a list of finalists and winners in the some of the top artist categories. Click here for the complete list of winners.

Top Artist



Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



Top New Artist



Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke



Rod Wave

Top Male Artist



Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist



Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group



AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist



Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist



DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist



DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Song Sales Artist



Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist



Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)



BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist



Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist



DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke



Top Country Artist



Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist



AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftaward showsentertainmentmusic newspinku.s. & worldbillboard music awards
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
BTS' 'Butter' music video breaks YouTube record
Lizzo sends strong voting message at Billboard Music awards
Renee Zellweger says she turned into 'geek' when she won Oscar
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
TOP STORIES
Grab your vaccine card! LA County mandate goes into effect tonight
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
New OC Museum of Art to offer free admission
More TOP STORIES News