Billboard Music Awards: List of top winners including The Weeknd, BTS; Pink performs with daughter

The Weeknd led with wins in 10 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.
Pink was presented the Icon Award by Jon Bon Jovi.
She also gave a performance of her biggest hits, joined by her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.
Drake received the Artist of the Decade award, Trae Tha Truth was named the Billboard Change Maker, and former first lady Michelle Obama introduced Alicia Keys who performed a medley.
Below is a list of finalists and winners in the some of the top artist categories. Click here for the complete list of winners.
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
winning the final award of the night... it's #BBMAs Top Artist, @theweeknd!! pic.twitter.com/ZoYACMtPv8— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
.@POPSMOKE10's mom accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album #BBMAs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwrMLEstkh— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
ARTIST. OF. THE DECADE. 🏆 #DrakeDecade #BBMAs@Drake pic.twitter.com/fgMFt1OpIZ— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
hey, @DaBabyDaBaby & @RoddyRicch! 🏆 congrats on your Top Rap Song award for "ROCKSTAR!" #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/tx7Hzp87z6— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
CNN contributed to this report.