Dolly Parton's 'Rockstar' becomes her top charting album

Dolly Parton's new album is now her highest charting album ever.

"Rockstar," which is Parton's first rock album, made it to Number 1 on Billboard's Top Albums chart. The song "Rockstar" from the album debuted at Number 3 on the Billboard 200.

The album, inspired by Parton's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, features nine original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems. Parton collaborated with other musicians, like Sting, Elton John, Stevie Nicks and more, for the many of the tracks.

"I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure," Parton said about the collaborations on her website.

"Rockstar" is Parton's third album to make the top 10 on the Billboard's Top Albums chart.