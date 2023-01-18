Billie Eilish seeking restraining order against man who broke into parents' home in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Billie Eilish is seeking a restraining order against a man who allegedly broke into her family's home in Highland Park and has shown up at the property multiple times in recent weeks.

The singer's court filing says 39-year-old Christopher A. Anderson showed up "unannounced and uninvited" at her childhood home on multiple occasions.

In the most recent incident, on Jan. 5, police were called and arrested Anderson after he entered the home. Eilish was not on the property at the time.

Eilish and her brother and producer Finneas grew up in the home and her parents still live there. Court filings indicate Eilish has a security detail monitoring the home but say she does not feel safe visiting her parents.

Her declaration says there have been incidents involving other individuals showing up at the home as well.

"Each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother," the singer wrote in a court declaration. "I worry that someday one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members."

Anderson allegedly showed up at the property at least five times between late December and early January.

On some occasions, the court papers allege, Anderson rang the doorbell and tried to make contact with the occupants and then waited outside when no one answered. Another time, he slid a cellphone in a bag under the gate and returned later to try to make contact with Eilish to get his phone back. On other occasions he left flowers and notes for Eilish.

In the Jan. 5 incident, he allegedly jumped a fence onto the property and began rifling through some of the family's personal belongings and entered the inside of the home. Police showed up and arrested him for burglary.