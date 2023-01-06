LAPD responds to childhood home of Billie Eilish after burglary call

Los Angeles police responded to a burglary call at the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish in Highland Park Thursday night.

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after apparently trying to break into Billie Eilish's childhood home in the Los Angeles area Thursday night, according to police.

Los Angeles police say officers responded to a home around 9:15 p.m. after a report of man in dark clothing hopping over a fence.

It's unclear if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time, but police say a suspect was taken into custody.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed police in the home looking for evidence.

Eilish and her brother and producer Finneas grew up in the home and her parents still own the property, according to public records.

The 21-year-old singer has won seven Grammys and an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

