8 birds donated to Anaheim family who lost home, pets in fire

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The home where the Rubio family made countless memories is now red-tagged after a fire ripped through the house early Sunday morning.

A surveillance camera captured flames and smoke escaping from the home as the family of nine slept inside.

Maria Rubio said her 8-year-old son woke up around 3 a.m. and noticed the fire.

"By the time he saw the fire it was all my living room was in flames," Rubio said.

She said her family was able to get out just in time but sadly the flames spread so fast that she was unable to rescue her pet birds.

Rubio said, "We couldn't. By the time I turned around my living room was up in flames."

She said all 12 of her precious birds were killed.

On Thursday, Find Feathered Friends Foundation returned some joy to the family by donating eight new birds including cockatiels, parakeets and lovebirds.

Marie Calleja, founder of the foundation said, "So I think the kids and the family are really going to enjoy them. They're rebuilding their life and they're going to have some birds to live on."

The organization also donated cages, toys and plenty of bird food.

Rubio said the new birds will help them feel as things are going back to normal as they wait to figure out where they're going to live.

"Right now we're trying to work with the city of Anaheim with emergency housing in Anaheim to try to get us a place, help us get a place so my kids don't miss school," Rubio said.

The family said even though they lost some things that were irreplaceable they're happy and grateful that everyone made it out alive.

If you would like to help the Rubio family, they've set up a GoFundMe page.