Friendly Super Bowl wager between archbishops makes Catholic students winners

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The recent Rams Super Bowl win is still on the minds of many and the celebrations haven't stopped. On Tuesday, St. John Chrysostom School students celebrated with ice cream."Some of them are like, 'It's real? The bishop is coming?'" said Miguel Arizmendi, the principal at St. John Chrysostom School. "The cheerleaders are here. They're excited the news outlets are here. We're excited and I know it's going to be a day that they never forget."Archbishop José Gomez and Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati made a friendly wager on Super Bowl that would benefit Catholic school students.Students in Los Angeles celebrated with Rams cheerleaders and Cincinnati's Grater's ice cream and cookies from LA's Porto's bakery. Cookies from Porto's were also sent to Cincinnati students."Today was actually really fun. I didn't expect the cheerleaders to be here," said Amy Flores, an 8th grade student at St. John Chrysostom. "It was really nice seeing that they came all the way here, especially with the archbishop. It was really nice seeing him here."Not only did students get ice cream and pastries, $22,000 was also raised for the Catholic Education Foundation and will be split between the two archdioceses: 60% for L.A. and 40% for Cincinnati."The fact that the Rams won the Super Bowl, that's important for LA. But also, they see that we support catholic schools," said Archbishop José Gomez.