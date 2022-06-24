Style & Fashion

New luxury boutique exclusively with Black-owned fashion brands opens at Beverly Center

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Black designers and Black-owned businesses are being featured through a new retail shopping experience at the Beverly Center. The mission of the new space is to promote Black-owned fashion brands.

"Our mission, we have to create our own spaces. We can no longer wait. It is important for us and to do this for our community to create this space for the designers to flourish," said Tori Nichel, store curator and found of Maison Black.


The luxury boutique is called 'Emerge in Color' and it showcases designers from Southern California and all over the country. The store is on the 7th level near Saint Laurent. The person behind this project is Lori Mcghee-Curtis, who works for The Taubman Company -- the owner of the mall.

"I thought that this was the perfect addition because with the quality and these beautiful pieces that in here, they can shop here in Emerge in Color and go next door to YSL and pick up shoes or handbags to accent," said Mcghee-Curtis.

And every week the store will switch out the merchandise for something completely new to share the space with as many Black designers as they can.

"We are definitely going to grow Emerge. We are looking at New York and Nashville for future sights," said Mcghee-Curtis.
Emerge in Color will be open every day through July 23.


