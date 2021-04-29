Chadwick Boseman mural: 'Black Panther' now watching over kids at CHLA

The "King Chad" mural, which honors late actor Chadwick Boseman, has found a permanent home at CHLA.
It was previously on display at downtown Disney in Anaheim.
Artist Nikkolas Smith unveiled the mural with the help of an 11-year-old cancer patient named Daniel.
Little Daniel is a big fan of "Black Panther" and "Avengers."
The mural was inspired by a visit Boseman paid to pediatric cancer patients in 2018.
My #KingChad mural that was at Downtown Disney has found a new home at @ChildrensLA ! It was an honor to show it to Daniel who is a superhero battling cancer, just like Chadwick. I hope children like Daniel will be reminded of their inner superpower every time they see it. pic.twitter.com/bDRv5IC3Dp— NIKKOLAS (@4NIKKOLAS) April 28, 2021
