Chadwick Boseman mural: 'Black Panther' now watching over kids at CHLA

Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' mural finds home at CHLA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The "Black Panther" is now watching over the kids at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The "King Chad" mural, which honors late actor Chadwick Boseman, has found a permanent home at CHLA.

It was previously on display at downtown Disney in Anaheim.



Artist Nikkolas Smith unveiled the mural with the help of an 11-year-old cancer patient named Daniel.

Little Daniel is a big fan of "Black Panther" and "Avengers."

The mural was inspired by a visit Boseman paid to pediatric cancer patients in 2018.



A tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," is now on display at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
