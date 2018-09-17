Blaze Bernstein murder case: Samuel Woodward's bail set at $5M

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --The man accused of killing former classmate and University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein appeared in court, where it was decided that his bail would be set at $5 million.
Also in court Monday, it was decided that the arraignment hearing for 21-year-old Samuel Woodward would be postponed until Nov. 9. In addition, Woodward requested a public defender.
Woodward is charged in the murder of Bernstein, 19. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Woodward to stand trial in the case.
Bernstein, who was visiting his parents during winter break, went to the park with Woodward on the night of Jan. 2. A week later, Bernstein's body was found in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Borrego Park.
Woodward was arrested Jan. 12 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, authorities said.
In August, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced a hate-crime allegation would be added against Woodward. Rackauckas said that Bernstein was stabbed and Woodward is suspected of visiting the scene days after.
Woodward has pleaded not guilty and has denied it was a hate crime.
