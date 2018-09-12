#WaterFire update 30-40 acres. Additional resources ordered. Watch for emergency crews and expect delays if traveling on I-5. #KCFD — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) September 12, 2018

Firefighters on Wednesday morning were responding to a vegetation fire that had torched as many as 40 acres near the southbound 5 Freeway in the Grapevine, authorities said.The so-called Water Fire was burning rapidly about 3 miles south of Grapevine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.No injuries or structural damages were immediately reported, but shortly before noon the Kern County Fire Department said structures in Digier Canyon were possibly threatened.No closures on the 5 Freeway were announced, but motorists were advised to expect delays.The cause of the fire is unknown.