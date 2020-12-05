Massive 2-alarm blaze rips through commercial building in City of Industry

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive blaze ripped through a commercial building in the City of Industry, prompting a large response from firefighters Friday night.AIR7 HD was over the 2-alarm blaze at the single-story commercial building at 1250 Bixby Drive around 9 p.m.Firefighters attacked the blaze as the roof of the building collapsed and was completely destroyed. The building houses a stuffed toy manufacturing business.Dozens of firefighters battled the blaze and moved to defensive positions to keep it from spreading to neighboring buildings.It was not immediately known what caused the flames or if any injuries have been reported.