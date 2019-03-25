Bloodhound tracks down suspect who assaulted Riverside officer, burglarized home

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A home-invasion robbery suspect is under arrest thanks to the help of the Riverside County Sheriff's bloodhound team.Deputies say 20 year-old Roberto Lopez burglarized a woman's Grand Avenue home around 3 a.m. Sunday, assaulting her as he made his escape.The first officer to arrive ended up in a struggle with him. The suspect knocked her down and kicked her several times before he fled on foot. in his efforts to get away. She was injured and taken to the hospital, while the suspect fled on foot.Other officers noticed the suspect jumping backyard fences.They say he dropped a piece of clothing.A police bloodhound named Raven managed to get a scent from the item and track him to the Santa Ana River bottom, where he was finally captured.Lopez was arrested and booked for home invasion robbery and assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. He was being held on $150,000 bail.