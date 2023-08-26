Xolo Maridueña stars as the first Latino superhero in the DC Comics world. His Mom is organizing screenings for union workers families to make sure it can be seen during this time of dual Hollywood strikes.

Proud Mom goes above and beyond to share her son's DC Comics movie 'Blue Beetle' with others

BOYLE HEGHTS (KABC) -- Carmelita Ramírez-Sánchez is celebrating a big moment for her family and community. She is executive director of the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory, which offers career development to increase equity in the entertainment industry.

She's also the mother of Xolo Maridueña, who stars as Jaime Reyes, the first Latino superhero in the DC Comics world.

The film is in theaters now, as both actors and writers are on strike. Xolo posted his feelings on social media.

"People are asking to live and work and thrive in the business should be allowed to, but I won't be able to promote the movie, said Maridueña.

"The Mom part of me, it's been heartbreaking not to see them be able to really enjoy and be part of this situation," said Ramirez-Sanchez.

Ramírez-Sánchez explains the fight for worker's rights is personal... her grandfather was part of the railroad union. "My mom was a culinary worker in Las Vegas, that's part of SEIU, and she was also a member of the grocery union. So we have deep union roots."

She's partnered with other organizations to increase access through free screenings for hundreds of community members. "The reactions honestly have been overwhelming at times."

The family is drawing people's attention to workers behind the scenes. Their next screening is for labor union families.

SEIU president and executive director David Green says this is part of a solidarity summer as labor unions across sectors have supported one another.

"It's exciting that it's the first Latino superhero. But you know, this is a movie about much more than that," said Green. "This is a movie about social justice and race and class, incredibly entertaining... that really resonates with our folks who are working people, frontline workers"