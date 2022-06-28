Hobbies & Interests

Catch of a lifetime: Massive bluefin tuna snagged by SoCal fisherman unusually close to coast

By
SoCal fisherman snag massive tuna off El Segundo coast

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A couple of Hawthorne fishermen are sharing the story behind their incredible, once-in-a-lifetime catch, just off the Southern California coast.

David Wilks and Dan Moenaert were just a couple miles off the coast of El Segundo, expecting to find black sea bass when they got a huge surprise.

"I fought it for a half hour. I gave it to (David) and he fought it for almost another half hour," said Moenaert.

What they reeled in what a massive bluefin tuna weighing just over 178 pounds on an official scale at the Redondo Beach marina.

Typically, fishermen go 100 miles out for a catch like that.

"I've been here 25 years fishing these waters and I can't believe what I just experienced," said Wilks.

