Catch of a lifetime: Massive bluefin tuna snagged by SoCal fisherman unusually close to coast

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A couple of Hawthorne fishermen are sharing the story behind their incredible, once-in-a-lifetime catch, just off the Southern California coast.David Wilks and Dan Moenaert were just a couple miles off the coast of El Segundo, expecting to find black sea bass when they got a huge surprise."I fought it for a half hour. I gave it to (David) and he fought it for almost another half hour," said Moenaert.What they reeled in what a massive bluefin tuna weighing just over 178 pounds on an official scale at the Redondo Beach marina.Typically, fishermen go 100 miles out for a catch like that."I've been here 25 years fishing these waters and I can't believe what I just experienced," said Wilks.