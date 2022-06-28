Catch of a lifetime: Massive bluefin tuna snagged by SoCal fisherman unusually close to coast

David Wilks and Dan Moenaert were just a couple miles off the coast of El Segundo, expecting to find black sea bass when they got a huge surprise.
"I fought it for a half hour. I gave it to (David) and he fought it for almost another half hour," said Moenaert.
What they reeled in what a massive bluefin tuna weighing just over 178 pounds on an official scale at the Redondo Beach marina.
Typically, fishermen go 100 miles out for a catch like that.
"I've been here 25 years fishing these waters and I can't believe what I just experienced," said Wilks.