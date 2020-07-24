oceans

Researchers gear up to explore mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida's Gulf Coast

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A team of scientists is gearing up to explore a mysterious "blue hole" off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration described blue holes as underwater sinkholes. Most are ecological hot spots, with diverse plant and animal life, including corals, sponges, mollusks, sea turtles and sharks.

Little is known about these mysterious blue holes. In fact, the first reports of blue holes came from fishermen and recreational divers, not researchers.

"Little is known about blue holes due to their lack of accessibility and unknown distribution and abundance," NOAA said in a statement. "The opening of a blue hole can be several hundred feet underwater, and for many holes, the opening is too small for an automated submersible."

This August, researchers will embark on a journey to a hole dubbed "Green Banana," which is 155 feet below the sea surface and extends approximately 425 feet underwater.

Researchers have many reasons to visit "Green Banana," including studying its seawater chemistry for its unique qualities and to see if it harbors any new species of microbes.

NOAA scientists already have collected 17 water samples from the area surrounding the hole along with four sediment samples.

Remarkably, they also discovered two dead but intact smalltooth sawfish, an endangered species, at the bottom of the hole, according to NOAA. Remains of one of the animals were recovered for examination.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridaoceansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OCEANS
As potential mega-drought looms, researchers explore desalination system
Giant squid washes ashore on South African beach
Drone video shows great white sharks off Ventura County coast
What's that awful smell hanging over SoCal? We found the answer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Newsom announces new protections for essential workers
1st LAPD sworn officer dies from coronavirus, agency confirms
Expiring $600 weekly unemployment benefits creates uncertainty
NOAA issues La Nina watch for Southern California
Universal Studios Hollywood cancels Halloween Horror Nights
Robbed street vendor surprised with $10k and new cart
Can you get COVID-19 twice? Doctors weigh in
Show More
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
OC's oldest Jane Doe cold case murder solved after 52 years
Security guard killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News