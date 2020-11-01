VIDEO: Halloween 'blue moon' shines over downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The skies gave us the perfect spooky setting for Halloween night known as the blue moon.The phenomenon happens whenever there are two full moons in the same month -- hence the saying "once in a blue moon."The last full moon was October 1 - setting us up for this rare event.AIR7 HD captured the moon as it rose to the east of downtown Los Angeles.The last blue moon on Halloween was in 1944.