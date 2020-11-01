VIDEO: Halloween 'blue moon' shines over downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The skies gave us the perfect spooky setting for Halloween night known as the blue moon.
The phenomenon happens whenever there are two full moons in the same month -- hence the saying "once in a blue moon."
The last full moon was October 1 - setting us up for this rare event.
AIR7 HD captured the moon as it rose to the east of downtown Los Angeles.
The last blue moon on Halloween was in 1944.
