LA County Board of Supervisors meetings reopen to public for first time since early days of pandemic

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors held its first in-person board meeting in two and a half years Tuesday, only to be barraged with demonstrators inside and outside the hearing room.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors held its first in-person board meeting in 2 1/2 years on Tuesday, only to be barraged with demonstrators inside and outside the hearing room.

Protestors gathered on the front steps of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, many of them focused on eviction protections for tenants in the county.

Earlier this month, the supervisors voted to end its eviction moratorium at the end of the year, but were considering a motion that would bolster eviction defense services for tenants. Another measure would limit what landlords can ask potential renters about their pandemic renting history.

"Tenants in LA County need stronger protections because it's really hard for a lot of our tenants to stay in their homes when we have landlords harassing them," Elizabeth Hernandez, a housing advocate, told the board members.

LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer and her team updated the board on the latest COVID-19 and monkeypox case rates, both of which continue to decline.

Ferrer pointed out that our vaccines this time around are ahead of the game.

"For the first time we are going to enter into the winter with a booster dose that is actually made to match what is circulating right now, which is going to give us a lot of protection," Ferrer said. "But people do have to get vaccinated."

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who is entwined in an alleged conflict-of-interest investigation led by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, was the only supervisor not present in-person. Kuehl took part remotely.