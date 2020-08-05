Business is booming for boaters looking to maintain physical distancing while staying active, outside

MARINA DEL REY (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made looking for safe places to vacation a bit of a challenge. But some are heading out on the water as a way to escape the covid-19 concern, and now the boat-business is booming! Whether to just simply get away or to celebrate, having your fun on the water is an easy way to maintain physical distancing."We don't want to go to a restaurant where it's all crowded be involved in all the covid here we're private it's family only we can function together and have a really beautiful night," said Mark Sanchez.From Big Bear, to Marina del Rey, thanks to boaters, kayakers, sailors, and paddle boarders... business is booming."Within the last four five months it just blew up again it's been going crazy," said Kent Andersson, owner-operator of Andersson Marine.For those looking to rent, Mitch Gold says his charter company is taking the necessary measures to keep his crew and customers safe."Everyone's temperatures are taken crew and passengers before they board the boat we disinfect every surface on the boat in between every charter swap out all the towels all the blankets," said Gold, owner of CharterLA.Still, the increased crowds come with a challenge."Just all the cleaning that we do and then trying to keep socially distanced here on the dock is always a tough one just like it is anywhere else in the public space," said Mark Sentyrz of Marina del Rey boat rentals.It's always advised to check and see if reservations for motorized rentals are recommended at your lake, bay or ocean of choice.