Bob Barker, the beloved longtime host of the popular TV game show "The Price Is Right," has died, he was 99.

Bob Barker's cause of death at age 99 revealed in death certificate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The cause of death for beloved game-show host Bob Barker was determined to be Alzheimer's Disease, according to his death certificate.

Barker died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 26 at age 99.

The death certificate issued by Los Angeles County lists the cause of death for Robert William Barker as "Alzheimer's Disease." It also lists contributing health factors as hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia.

It is unclear how long Barker struggled with Alzheimer's as it was not a topic he discussed publicly.

His longtime companion Nancy Burnet told Eyewitness News in a statement: "Up until two months before Bob Barker's passing, he routinely participated in conversation and bedside exercises."

The certificate indicates his cremated remains were interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Sept. 13. His wife of more than 36 years, Dorothy Jo Gideon, was buried in Forest Lawn after her death from lung cancer in 1981.

Barker hosted "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007, a stunning span that made him a household name and landed him 19 Daytime Emmy Awards - including one for lifetime achievement.

He was also a well-known animal activist, contributing millions of dollars to related causes and ending his shows with a reminder for the audience to spay and neuter their pets.

