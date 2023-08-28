Marine conservation group honors Bob Barker, who funded anti-whaling ship

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Animal activists, conservationists and TV fans are paying tribute to Bob Barker, after the long-time host of "The Price is Right" died this weekend at age 99.
Besides his decades as a TV host, Barker was known as a prominent supporter of animal rights. He donated millions of dollars to the cause and ended each show with a reminder to get pets spayed and neutered.
Sea Shepherd, a nonprofit marine conservation organization, flew flags at half-mast on all its ships to honor Barker. The ship Age of Union sounded its horn for a minute in tribute.
Back in 2009, Barker donated substantial funds to the organization to help secure a vessel, which was then named in his honor. The Bob Barker was dedicated to shutting down whaling in the Antarctic.
Bob Barker, longtime host of 'The Price Is Right' and animal-rights activist, dies at 99
In the meantime, closer to home the Hollywood Museum has a new exhibit on display: "Bob Barker: 100 Years."
Barker would have turned 100 in December.