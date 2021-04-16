food

COVID-19 pandemic, shipping backlog creates boba shortage

Fans of bubble tea might have to go without the tapioca pearls for at least a few weeks, possibly even months.
Boba lovers, brace yourself. There is a boba crisis in our midst.

Due to the pandemic and a backlog in shipping from overseas, there is now a shortage of boba and the tapioca starch used to make it.

The Boba Guys, who have several locations across Southern California, commented on the shortage in an Instagram post saying, "This is an industry-wide shortage. Some boba shops are already out. Others will run out in the next few weeks. 99% of boba comes from overseas."



Some shops are already out of boba, while others are expected to run out in the next few weeks. It is unknown when the shortage might end.

