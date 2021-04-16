COVID-19 pandemic, shipping backlog creates boba shortage

Due to the pandemic and a backlog in shipping from overseas, there is now a shortage of boba and the tapioca starch used to make it.
That means fans of bubble tea might have to go without the tapioca pearls for at least a few weeks, possibly even months.
The Boba Guys, who have several locations across Southern California, commented on the shortage in an Instagram post saying, "This is an industry-wide shortage. Some boba shops are already out. Others will run out in the next few weeks. 99% of boba comes from overseas."
