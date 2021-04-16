COVID-19 pandemic, shipping backlog creates boba shortage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10493355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of one of America's favorite condiments: ketchup.

Boba lovers, brace yourself. There is a boba crisis in our midst.Due to the pandemic and a backlog in shipping from overseas, there is now a shortage of boba and the tapioca starch used to make it.That means fans of bubble tea might have to go without the tapioca pearls for at least a few weeks, possibly even months.The Boba Guys, who have several locations across Southern California, commented on the shortage in an Instagram post saying, "This is an industry-wide shortage. Some boba shops are already out. Others will run out in the next few weeks. 99% of boba comes from overseas."Some shops are already out of boba, while others are expected to run out in the next few weeks. It is unknown when the shortage might end.