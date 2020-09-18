Bobcat Fire: 72,000-acre blaze destroys homes in Juniper Hills as it spreads to Antelope Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6424751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Bobcat Fire is within 500 feet of Mount Wilson, home to SoCal's TV towers and an observatory where 20th century astrophysics was pioneered.

Don't have our app? Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest updates on Southern California fires.

TRACK THE FIRES BURNING IN CALIFORNIA WITH THIS INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The relentless Bobcat Fire has spread to more than 72,000 acres in the San Gabriel Mountains and into the Antelope Valley as containment reaches just 15% nearly two weeks after the blaze began.The fire was described as threatening a wide area that includes southern parts of the Antelope Valley, Mount Wilson and northern communities of the San Gabriel Valley.As the fire jumped over the mountains and spread into Juniper Hills, several homes were seen consumed by flames that had jumped 106th Street.The Juniper Hills community had been evacuated a day earlier and there were no immediate reports of injuries.Eyewitness News spoke to several residents who felt there had not been enough firefighting resources in place as the flames began approaching their neighborhood.Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said one of the challenges for firefighters has been obtaining adequate resources when there are so many other fires burning throughout the state right now."2020 has turned out to be the worst fire season for wildfires in the state of California," Osby said.The fire also continued to threaten the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion."Mt. Wilson is still safe and we will continue to focus on the north end of the fire," Angeles National Forest officials said in a statement Friday morning.Hours later, new evacuation orders were issued for these areas:-East of Highway 39, south of East Fork Road, west of Glendora Mountain Road and north of Glendora Ridge Road.-South of Fort Tejon Rd, West of Longview Rd, North of Colley Pl, and East of 89th St East-South of East Ave W-14. West of 165th St East, North of Tumbleweed Rd, & East of Longview Rd.Evacuation orders that were issued Thursday for the communities of Juniper Hills, Paradise Springs and Devil's Punchbowl remained in effect, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Evacuation warnings continued for the communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte, Pasadena and Wrightwood.Shortly before noon on Friday, winds of more than 30 mph helped push fearsome flames toward a neighborhood of about 20 homes in Juniper Hills.Fire engines were positioned near the intersection of Juniper Hills Road and 121st Street East as firefighters engaged in structure protection. However, access to the flames was hampered by winding dirt roads.Two apparently frightened horses were seen running in a paddock as a homeowner prepared to evacuate them from the area.Angelus National Forest officials said the fire was "making a hard push to the west and north including the around Valyermo. We have aircraft, crews and equipment doing everything they can to slow the spread."More than 1,300 personnel have been assigned to the fire, whose cause remains under investigation.