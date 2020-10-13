Bobcat Fire possibly caused by tree branches hitting SoCal Edison equipment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6525691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Federal investigators are looking into whether the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest was sparked by Southern California Edison utility equipment, according to the company.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Investigators are looking into the possibility that tree branches coming into contact with Southern California Edison equipment may have sparked the massive Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest.A letter from Edison to the Public Utilities Commission says U.S. Forest Service investigators have not shared details of the investigation, but they have retained a section of SCE's overhead conductor line and three tree branches from the area where the blaze first started."SCE is investigating the cause of the ignition and the 12:16 p.m. relay on its system, and evaluating whether vegetation in the area could have been a factor, including whether vegetation may have encroached within the minimum clearance distance or contacted the section of the overhead conductor retained by USFS,'' the letter stated.The fire was reported near Cogswell Dam in the Angeles National Forest at 12:21 p.m. on Sept. 6. A camera at Mount Wilson captured smoke in the area as early as 12:10 p.m.On Sept. 16, Edison removed a 23-foot-long line of the conductor for the U.S. Forest Service to use in their investigation.After more than a month, the fire has burned nearly 116,000 acres and is 92% contained.The blaze has destroyed 171 buildings, including 87 homes.