Bobcat Fire

Cause of Bobcat Fire remains under investigation, but here's what we know so far

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- The cause of the Bobcat Fire is still under investigation, while the blaze continues to spread at 3% containment. Although we still do not know how the fire got started, here's what we do know.

Fire breaks out on Sunday, September 6



The fire was reported Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Officials said it had a high potential for growth, and crews were "experiencing erratic fire behavior." The rugged terrain, access and triple-digit temperatures created difficult and dangerous conditions for battling the blaze. The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of several national forests, including the Angeles National Forest, due to ongoing fire danger across the state.

Bobcat fire acreage and containment


After just three days, the fire ripped through 19,796 acres. A week later, it had scorched 33,312 acres, prompting mandatory evacuations as it burned downhill toward communities in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service initially estimated for full containment on Oct. 15, but that has been pushed back to Oct. 30.

RELATED: El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa sparked by pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials say.



Even if we don't know the cause of this fire, how do wildfires start?


People provide more than 90% of the sparks that start California's wildfires. But what makes California burn so much? "California has a really flammable ecosystem," said University of Colorado fire scientist Jennifer Balch. "People are living in flammable places, providing ignition, starting the wildfires against a backdrop of a warming climate that is making wildfires worse."

RELATED VIDEO | What's a red flag warning and what does it mean for fire conditions?
EMBED More News Videos

A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.



Looking for more wildfire news and resources? Visit abc7.com/wildfires for everything you need to keep you and your family safe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyforest firefirewildfirebobcat fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOBCAT FIRE
Bobcat Fire: New evacuation orders issued as blaze spreads
How fires impact air quality and what experts say helps
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Mount Wilson Observatory spared from Bobcat Fire for now
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man picked up pistol before deputies fatally shot him
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
44 arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged EDD fraud
Bobcat Fire: New evacuation orders issued as blaze spreads
Hawaii to allow travelers to skip quarantine with virus test
Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
Actress Lori Loughlin to serve sentence in Victorville
Show More
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
LA County could move to red tier by October, allowing gyms, theaters to open
Pandemic turns synagogues into broadcast centers for Jewish holidays
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
Scammers file fake EDD claims using random addresses: 'It's scary'
More TOP STORIES News