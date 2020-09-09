Bobcat Fire: Evacuation warning expanded as 10,344-acre blaze rages in Angeles National Forest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6415300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amid the threat of Santa Ana winds picking up, seven foothill communities bordering the Bobcat Fire are under an evacuation warning as the fire continues to rage.

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of residents in seven San Gabriel Valley foothill communities bordering the Bobcat Fire are under an evacuation warning as the blaze in the Angeles National Forest continues to rage amid increased fire danger.Fire officials Tuesday evening expanded an evacuation warning to include residents in Duarte, Bradbury, Acadia, Sierra Madre, Pasadena and Altadena. An evacuation warning for Monrovia was previously issued.The blaze has burned 10,344 acres at 0% containment after breaking out at about 12:22 p.m. Sunday near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area of the forest. The U.S. Forest Service estimates the fire will not be fully contained until Oct. 15.Forecasters warned of Santa Ana winds and issued a red flag warning and smoke advisory for Wednesday.Firefighters say with multiple fires burning across the state, resources are thin."This is really going to require all of us to come together as a whole community to get through this together," said Kevin McGowan of the L.A. County Office of Emergency Management.Evacuations were already ordered for residents and Angeles National Forest visitors from Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon, and Monrovia Canyon.On Monday night, Monrovia residents in the foothill area below the Bobcat Fire were told to prepare to evacuate. The warning was expanded Tuesday evening to six more foothill communities."Residents following Ready, Set, Go! should have evacuation plans in place, organize their emergency evacuation supplies, and have essential evacuation personal belongings easily accessible," L.A. County Fire Capt. Ron Haralson said. "Vehicles should be fully fueled, facing out in their driveways and ready to go."Arcadia and Sierra Madre city officials also advised residents in the area to voluntarily evacuate. Arcadia residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue were advised to voluntarily evacuate, and the same warning was given to Sierra Madre residents living north of Grandview Avenue.Monrovia city officials said the first phase of evacuations would affect all residents north of Hillcrest Boulevard and north of Greystone Avenue. The second phase would impact all residents between Hillcrest Boulevard and Greystone Avenue south to Foothill Boulevard.The American Red Cross said it opened an evacuation point at Santa Anita Park to assist people affected by the Bobcat Fire."They drive up here, and we'll approach their car from a safe distance, and we'll ask what is their need," said Mimi Teller, a volunteer with the Red Cross. "Do they just need some snacks and water? Do they need a place to stay? We will assess their needs and then we'll help figure out what's next."Those with large animals were urged to begin moving them to safety as accommodations are made at the Fairplex in Pomona and the Santa Anita Racetrack with limited capacity. The Fairplex can accept at least 300 horses.The Angeles National Forest is closed until Sept. 14 after the U.S. Forest Service temporarily closed several other national forests due to ongoing fire danger. The closures went into effect Monday evening.Other forests ordered to close were the San Bernardino National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and the Stanislaus National Forest.Restrictions were also imposed on national forest lands throughout the state that were not ordered to close.U.S. Forest Service officials said all ignition sources, such as campfires and gas stoves, will be prohibited across national forest system lands in California.Developed campgrounds and day-use sites in national forests throughout the state will also be closed.Motorists were asked to avoid Highway 39 so it could be used exclusively for emergency vehicles. The highway was later closed at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road.Structures were being threatened by the fire, according to Angeles National Forest officials.A moderate Santa Ana wind event was expected Wednesday. Northeast winds increased Tuesday afternoon across the mountains and valleys before spreading into the coastal areas Tuesday night and Wednesday."Continued warm and dry conditions along with Santa Ana winds will contribute to active burning with erratic fire behavior," the Angeles National Forest said Tuesday evening.Santa Ana winds expected to kick at some point Wednesday is elevating concern the flames could barrel down toward homes. Wind gusts as strong as 25 mph to 35 mph were expected, and up to 55 mph on the ridgetops, according to the National Weather Service.The fire was burning in extremely steep terrain in the west fork of the San Gabriel drainage, burning actively north into the San Gabriel Wilderness and south toward Mt. Bliss.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.