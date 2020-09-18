Bobcat Fire prompts new evacuation orders as blaze threatens Mount Wilson

The Bobcat Fire burning above the San Gabriel Valley foothill communities has charred 55,617 acres.
JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bobcat Fire burning above the San Gabriel Valley foothill communities continues to grow, as flames moved in on Mount Wilson and evacuation orders remained in effect in the Antelope Valley.

Residents of Juniper Hills south of Fort Tejon Road and east of 96th Street East, and east and south of Valyermo Road and west of Bob's Gap Road, were advised by officials Wednesday evening to be ready to evacuate. On Thursday afternoon, that warning was upgraded to an evacuation order that included the nearby Devil's Punchbowl and Paradise Springs areas.

Accommodations for 300 large animals are available at the Antelope Valley Fair Grounds.

Flames from the blaze came dangerously close to Mount Wilson and its famed observatory Thursday night. The mountain is home to the Mount Wilson Observatory which played a key role in advancing 20th century astrophysics since it was founded in 1904.

The mountain is also home to an estimated $1 billion worth of transmission towers, a key site for TV, radio and government agencies. The observatory and nearby infrastructure was also threatened earlier in the week.

An evacuation warning was also issued for the Wrightwood and Pinon Hills areas. The evacuation route is Highway 2 to Phelan or Highway 138 to Interstate 15, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.


Officials lifted evacuation orders Wednesday for parts of Sierra Madre and residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Arcadia, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

An evacuation order is still active for residents north of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39. The area east of Devils Punch Bowl Road, south of the Big Pines Highway, north of the Big Rock Creek, and west of Jackson Lake is also under an evacuation order.

The blaze by Friday morning has charred 55,617 acres since it erupted Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area within the Angeles National Forest. Containment is at 9%.

The U.S. Forest Service initially estimated for full containment on Oct. 15, but that has been pushed back to Oct. 30. The fire has caused smoky haze to blanket the foothill communities and much of Southern California for most of the week.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended its smoke advisory through Friday afternoon for the smoke from the Bobcat Fire as well as other blazes throughout the region. The advisory applies to portions of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. People are advised to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and avoid vigorous physical activity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

