Bobcat Fire: Lack of resources, old-growth forest helped blaze spread quickly

A "smokenado" was captured on camera twisting into the sky near Big Pines as the nearly 100,000-acre Bobcat Fire continued to rage.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The raging Bobcat Fire that erupted two weeks ago in the San Gabriel Mountains is now one of the largest ever in Los Angeles County after burning more than 112,000 acres.Officials said a lack of resources allowed the Bobcat Fire to make a run through the mountains in the initial hours after it started. They say by the time staffing ramped up, flames were already deep in an old-growth forest where the fire had plenty to burn.The fire has destroyed or damaged at least 29 structures, many of them believed to be homes, and that number could climb into the 80s as the fire continues to spread and as fire officials continue to get a more accurate survey of its devastation, officials said.The U.S. Forest Service said lighter winds and cooler temperatures with higher humidity helped them in the firefight Tuesday. The National Weather Service expects warmer and drier conditions for Wednesday and Thursday, with southwesterly and up canyon winds.A smoke advisory was extended through Wednesday warning of unhealthy air in the San Gabriel Mountains, and for sensitive individuals in the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.Firefighters on Tuesday set backfires to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory, which played a key role in advancing 20th century astrophysics since it was founded in 1904. Mount Wilson is also home to an estimated $1 billion worth of transmission towers, a key site for TV, radio and government agencies.The U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday afternoon that the defensive firing operation was "going well at Mt. Wilson. They're using aerial ignitions to increase the buffer between HWY 2 near Barley Flat to Big Tujunga Road."Burning in the Angeles National Forest, the blaze has charred 112,053 acres and is threatening communities in the Antelope Valley and San Gabriel Valley foothills. Containment is at 17% as of Wednesday morning.Evacuation orders were added for residents south and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road; east of Angeles Forest Highway; and north of Angeles Crest (2) Highway, according to the sheriff's department.Evacuation orders remained in place for the following areas:-- along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39-- in the unincorporated areas and communities of Juniper Hills, Crystal Lake, East Fork of the San GabrielRiver, Camp Williams, Valyermo and Llano (except for the Longview section, which is under an evacuation warning)-- south and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway and north of Angeles Crest HighwayThe following areas remained under evacuation warnings as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department:-- Pasadena and Altadena: north of Sierra Madre Boulevard, west of Michillinda Avenue, east of Washington Boulevard, north of New York Drive, as well as north of New York Drive and Woodbury Drive, east of Hahamongna Watershed Park-- Littlerock: south of Pearblossom Highway, north of Weber Ranch Road, east of Cheseboro Road, west of 87th Street East-- south of Highway 2, north of Blue Ridge Truck Trail, east of Highway 39, and west of the Los Angeles County border-- Longview: south of Avenue U-8, north of East Avenue W-14, east of 121st East, and west of 155th Street East-- south of Pearblossom Highway, south and east of Pearblossom Highway, north and west of Mt. Emma Road, north and east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Cheseboro Road-- south of Mount Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, and west of Pacifico MountainThe Wrightwood area in San Bernardino County was also under an evacuation warning.A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up at Palmdale High School in the Antelope Valley, while the earlier evacuation point at Santa Anita Park for those in the San Gabriel Valley was closed. Anyone still needing assistance was urged to call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.A total of 1,556 personnel have been assigned to the fire, and the cost of the firefight has reached at least $37.5 million, officials said.A closure order has been issued for national forests in Southern California including the Angeles National Forest.The Bobcat Fire erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest. The cause remains under investigation. Full containment of the fire is not expected until Oct. 30.