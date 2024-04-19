Body found in abandoned U-Haul truck in Mid-City is identified by medical examiner

Apparent human remains were found in a U-Haul truck that was parked alongside a curb in a residential area of Mid-City, authorities said.

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A body that was found in the back of an abandoned U-Haul truck on a street in Mid-City has been identified as a 50-year-old man, officials announced Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office identified the deceased as Henry Jernigan.

The grim discovery was made sometime before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Redondo Boulevard, a residential street just north of the 10 Freeway.

The vehicle, a moving truck measuring at least 15 feet, had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD Lt. Robert Peters said the truck was parked on the street and when the owners arrived to retrieve it, they discovered what they believed were human remains. Police were then notified.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the body was apparently wrapped in a teal-colored tarp or plastic sheet in the cargo area.

LAPD officers closed the street to traffic as homicide investigators examined the vehicle.

The cause of death remains under investigation.