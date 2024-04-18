Body found in U-Haul truck abandoned in Mid-City after being reported stolen, LAPD says

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An unidentified body was found Thursday morning in the back of a U-Haul truck that was parked alongside a curb in a residential area of Mid-City, authorities said.

The discovery was made sometime before 11 a.m. in the 2400 block of Redondo Boulevard, just north of the 10 Freeway. Who found the body was not immediately clear.

The vehicle, a moving truck measuring at least 15 feet, had been reported stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the body was apparently wrapped in a teal-colored tarp or plastic sheet in the cargo area. The deceased person's age and gender were unknown.

LAPD officers closed the street to traffic as homicide investigators examined the vehicle.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.