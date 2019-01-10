Body found in lanes on 405 in Orange County

Police are investigating a body that was found on the 405 Freeway in Orange County.It's not immediately clear if the deceased person was struck by a vehicle or killed by some other means. A motorist called authorities just after 8 p.m. to report striking the body, which apparently was already on the roadway of the southbound 405 near Brookhurst.Three lanes of traffic were closed, with two open, leading to substantial delays on the southbound side. Traffic on the other side was driving slowly by the scene.