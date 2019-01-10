Body found in lanes on 405 in Orange County

Traffic was backed up for miles as police investigated a body found on the roadway on the southbound 405 Freeway in Orange County.

By ABC7.com staff
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating a body that was found on the 405 Freeway in Orange County.

It's not immediately clear if the deceased person was struck by a vehicle or killed by some other means. A motorist called authorities just after 8 p.m. to report striking the body, which apparently was already on the roadway of the southbound 405 near Brookhurst.

Three lanes of traffic were closed, with two open, leading to substantial delays on the southbound side. Traffic on the other side was driving slowly by the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freewaytraffic delaybody founddead bodyFountain ValleyOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
LAPD headquarters evacuated after suspicious package found
CA disaster funds could be diverted to Trump wall
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pacoima
UTLA's planned strike can begin Monday, judge rules
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Pedestrian struck, killed by car near downtown LA
Family of missing man Matthew Weaver asks for public's help
Show More
Trump moves closer to emergency declaration
Kids tune 'Baby Shark' hits Billboard Top 40
VIDEO: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
Rialto teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of 2 minors
Health officials warn of potential measles exposure in Malibu
More News