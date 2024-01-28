Body found in Manhattan Beach identified as missing 31-year-old woman

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Jennifer Hanie, 31.

Police said the boyfriend of the woman now identified as Jennifer Hanie reported that he and his friend started searching for her early Friday morning.

Police said the boyfriend of the woman now identified as Jennifer Hanie reported that he and his friend started searching for her early Friday morning.

Police said the boyfriend of the woman now identified as Jennifer Hanie reported that he and his friend started searching for her early Friday morning.

Police said the boyfriend of the woman now identified as Jennifer Hanie reported that he and his friend started searching for her early Friday morning.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- The body of a woman who was found on the sands of Manhattan Beach was identified Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Jennifer Hanie, 31.

The grisly discovery was made by a lifeguard near the 2300 block of The Strand shortly after 10:10 a.m. Friday, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Police said the boyfriend of the woman now identified as Hanie reported that he and his friend started searching for her around 6:40 a.m.

"The reporting party stated he last saw his girlfriend near the water line,'' police said in a statement. "The MBPD immediately opened an investigation and checked with surrounding agencies for reports matching the missing person's description. The Los Angeles County lifeguards and the Unites States Coast Guard conducted searches of the beach and ocean.''

It was unclear whether Hanie had washed ashore, as initial reporting from the scene indicated that the body had been located off the coast, near the 1300 block of the water line.

"The female was positively identified by officers through photographs as well as next of kin as the missing person,'' police said.

Anyone with information regarding Hanie's death was asked to call Manhattan Beach Detective Sgt. Taylor Klosowski at 310-802-5123.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.