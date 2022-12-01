Body found on roadside in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu; Mulholland Highway closed

DECKER CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A body was found Thursday morning on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, prompting the closure of a stretch of Mulholland Highway, authorities said. The deceased was identified only as a female.

The discovery was made shortly after 7:30 a.m. near 33153 Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which took the lead in the investigation. It was unclear who found the body.

California Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County firefighter-paramedics also responded to the scene.

The deceased female's identity was not immediately released, and her cause of death was unknown.

Mullholland Highway is expected to remain closed for about five hours as the investigation continues, the CHP said.