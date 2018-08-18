Body found in Montecito not far from where car belonging to missing LA County fire captain was spotted

Wayne Stuart Habell, 43, a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain is shown in an undated DMV photo. (KABC)

MONTECITO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man's body was found Saturday in a Santa Barbara County canyon not far from where a vehicle belonging to a missing Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was spotted.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to the area of the Hot Springs trailhead in Montecito on reports of a suspicious vehicle near the start of the trail that had been there since Monday.

The man who was in the vehicle was last seen walking up the trailhead, authorities said. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Wayne Habell, of Newhall, who was reported missing earlier in the week.

Search teams scoured the area to find him, but could not locate Habell before it got dark. The search was halted and then resumed in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Around 6 p.m., search teams found a man's body in a canyon. The body was taken to the Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office for further investigation.

Authorities could not confirm that the body was Habell.

The identification of the body and cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personbody foundmissing mandeath investigationSanta Barbara CountyLos Angeles CountySanta ClaritaNewhallLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
LA County fire captain reported missing
Top Stories
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Man killed after allegedly attacking sibling with knife in Culver City
Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-14 in preseason game
Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert
Castaic Middle School teacher found days after going missing
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet for Special Olympics
Show More
Rams defeat Raiders 19-15 in preseason opener
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
Man fatally struck after trying to carjack drivers in Mead Valley
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
More News