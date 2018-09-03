MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (KABC) --The body of a California woman has been recovered from the Colorado River Monday morning following a boat crash over the weekend.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Eyewitness News that the body of Christi Lewis, 51, was located in the Colorado River around 7:30 a.m.
MORE: 9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River north of Lake Havasu
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety is continuing to search for three others who remain missing.
The incident happened Saturday near Moabi Regional Park on a stretch of the Colorado River between Pirates Cove and the Topock Marina just north of Lake Havasu. A recreational boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board collided head-on.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Department said more than a dozen people on-board the boats were thrown into the water.
In the immediate aftermath of the impact, good Samaritans in passing boats pulled crash victims out of the water. Nine people were hurt -- two of them critically.
It's believed none of the boaters were wearing life vests at the time.