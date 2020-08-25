Body of local Marine killed in training accident returns home to Montebello

"It hurts a lot because he's so young and this was his dream. He went on to fulfill his dream and for this to happen, I can't imagine what the parents are going through," said Yolanda Chavez of Montebello.
The 21-year-old was one of eight marines who died in a training accident off of San Clemente Island last month after their seafaring vehicle took on water and sank.
"He was serving his country doing what he liked to do best from what I understand. My heart goes out to the families -- sisters and father. I know it's a hard time for them," said Ramone Gomez.
At LAX, it was a heartbreaking scene as Barranco's family saw his flag draped casket for the first time. Honoring our fallen, helping to escort the Marines body from Dover Air Force Base where it was prepared for burial, to his Southern California home.
Friends, family and strangers lined the streets to pay their respects.
Fellow veterans helped honored Barranco with a patriotic procession.
Some who turned out know the pain of losing a child. Others just children themselves, all united in thanking a young man who gave his life serving his country.
"A hero died and we just came to show respect," said Lauren Rodriguez.
Memorial continues to grow in Montebello for Marine killed in training accident