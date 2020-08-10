Memorial continues to grow in Montebello for Marine killed in training accident

A memorial continues to grow in Montebello outside the childhood home of a Marine whose body was recovered last week along with several other service members after a training accident near San Clemente Island.
Lance Cpl. Marco Barranco was among six Marines, two others who were also from Southern California and one Navy sailor who went missing July 30 when their landing craft sank during a training exercise near San Clemente Island.

Fifteen Marines and one sailor were inside the AAV at the time. Eight Marines were rescued.

All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based out of Camp Pendleton.

The I Marine Expeditionary Force is a Marine Air Ground Task Force whose mission is "generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns."

The amphibious assault vehicle involved has been recovered since the training accident.

Cpl. Cesar Villanueva of Riverside was just 21 years old and a newlywed. Sarah, his wife of one month, says her husband was a beautiful soul. "He was more than just a man in uniform. He was a great guy the greatest person I ever got a chance to meet."



Officials said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Barranco's body will now be sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to be prepared for burial before being released to his family.

The 21-year-old was a rifleman with Bravo Company, BLT 1/4.

City News Service contributed to this report.
