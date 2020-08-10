Memorial continues to grow in Montebello for Marine killed in training accident

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6351647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Cpl. Cesar Villanueva of Riverside was just 21 years old and a newlywed. Sarah, his wife of one month, says her husband was a beautiful soul. "He was more than just a man in uniform. He was a great guy the greatest person I ever got a chance to meet."